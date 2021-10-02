Tribal art corner opened at Indian High Commission in Canada to mark Gandhi Jayanti

The corner displays a sampling of tribal handicraft and products, offers lists and literature on the products as well as information about commercial purchase and distribution of such products in Canada.

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) An 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' corner showcasing exquisite GI-tagged tribal art and craft products from India was set up at the High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada, to mark the Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday.

The 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' corner has been set up as part of a global initiative, in collaboration with the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), to promote products that tribal groups across India have been creating for centuries.

The corner promoted by TRIFED was inaugurated by Ajay Bisaria, Indian High Commissioner to Canada. The initiative will help connect tribal artisans from India with the market in Canada.

The corner will display a range of tribal handicraft from India in the historic Pillai Memorial Consular Hall of the High Commission, located at 10, Springfield Road, Ottawa. The commercial enquiries can be directed to the commercial wing of the High Commission in Canada.

The first Aatmanirbhar Bharat corner was inaugurated at the Indian Embassy in Bangkok on Independence Day this year.

As the national nodal agency, TRIFED works to help market and promote the indigenous products that tribal groups across the country have been producing for centuries.

