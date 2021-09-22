Triple H shares health update post his cardiac event

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI): After undergoing heart surgery a few days ago, WWE star Paul Levesque, who is popularly known as Triple H, has now shared an update on his health condition.



On Wednesday, Triple H took to Twitter and wrote, "...I'm recovering, doing well, and deeply grateful for all the love in my life."

He also thanked his well-wishers for praying for his good health.

"I've been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels and all the Superstars and crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon," the wrestler added.

On September 9, WWE had announced that Triple H underwent successful heart surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. The WWE's statement also stated that the operation was needed after Triple H suffered a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. (ANI)

