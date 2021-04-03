Trisha 60:'Paramapatham Vilayattu' to premiere on Disney + Hotstar from April 14

Trisha's 60th film Paramapatham Vilayattu is all set to be premiered on Disney + Hotstar from April 14.
Produced by 24hrs Productions and directed by Thirugnanam, Trisha plays a doctor, who finds out about a medical crime that happened against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister named Chezhiyan played by Vela Ramamoorthy.
"In this game of political power play, who'll move up the ladder, and who'll take the fall for it? Catch Trisha in this latest political thriller #ParamapadhamVilayattu, Streaming this Tamil New Year, April 14th onwards. @trishtrashers #Trisha60", tweeted Disney + Hotstar.
Nanda Durairaj, Richard Rishi, and AL Azhagappan are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
Trishal also has Raangi, Sugar, and Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline.