Trisha finds a new way to be in a good mood and that's cycling!

Trisha has recently picked up a new hobby, cycling. The actress tweeted: "You are one ride away from a good mood. Dis my new thing".

South Queen Trisha Krishnan is a fitness freak that the actress maintains a svelte figure even now by regularly hitting the gym and she also follows a healthy lifestyle.

Many celebrities are taking up cycling as a form of their fitness routine. Actor Arya has a team of friends who regularly go cycling in the ECR stretch.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also has the habit of cycling in the same ECR stretch and recently, actress Yashika Anand clicked a selfie with him.

On the work front, Trisha will soon join Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in which she plays the Chola Princess Kundhavai.

She also has Mohanlal's Ram, female-centric film Raangi, and Sugar with Simran in the pipeline.