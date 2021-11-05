Trisha gets gold visa, 'Raangi' to release in theatres!

Lyca Productions' Subaskaran Allirajah has told his team in Chennai to opt for theatrical release as theaters only help them to survive in the industry.

Initially, there were reports that Trisha's female-centric action film Raangi would release on Disney + Hotstar. But now, sources say that Raangi will release only in theaters.

Produced by Lyca Productions, AR Murugadoss has penned the core story of Raangi, and Saravanan of Engeyum Eppothum fame has directed the film, and C Sathya is composing the music.

Major portions of Raangi were shot in Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, Trisha was honored by the UAE Government recently that she has become the first Tamil actor to receive the Golden Visa.

"Happy and privileged to be the first Tamil actor to have received the golden visa Thank you @emiratesfirst @jamadusman @rjrijin @efirstglobal @alsaadgdrfa @gdrfa @dubai #uaegovernment #dubaiculture", she tweeted.