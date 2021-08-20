Trisha joins the sets of 'Ponniyin Selvan' in Orchha

Trisha plays Chola Princess Kundhavai in this magnum opus, she plays Jayam Ravi's eder sister and Karthi's pair. Jayam Ravi essays the titular role of Ponniyin Selvan while Karthi plays Vandhiyathevan.

South Queen Trisha has joined the sets of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan in Orchha, Maharashtra. The actress posted a pic from Orchha on her Instagram page.

National Award-winning actor Vikram plays Aditya Karikalan in the film and Aishwarya Rai plays Nandhini. The film also has Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, and Vikram Prabhu in pivotal characters.

AR Rahman is composing the music for the film, Ravi Varman cranks the camera, and Sreekar Prasad is taking care of the cuts.

Ratnam is planning to completely wrap up the shoot in September. The first part of the film will release early next year