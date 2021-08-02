Trisha opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in Pawan Kumar's 'Dvitva'!

South Queen Trisha has been paired opposite Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar in director Pawan Kumar of Lucia and U-Turn fame's new biggie titled Dvitva. Puneeth and Trisha had earlier acted together in Power (2014).

This new Kannada biggie will be produced by Hombale Films of KGF and Salaar fame. Besides Kannada, Dvitva is also likely to be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam due to the popularity of Trisha Krishnan.