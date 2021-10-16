Trisha signs her first web show 'Brinda'!

South Queen Trisha Krishnan has signed her first web show Brinda, which will stream soon on Sony LIV. The actress who was staying away from media and the public has been roped in for this series for a whopping salary and the buzz is that it is a content-driven female-oriented subject.

Directed by Surya Vangala, the investigation thriller is being produced by And Stories. Brinda is Sony LIV's maiden web show in Telugu and they are likely to dub it in other regional languages.

Trisha will be simultaneously shooting for both Brinda and her Kannada film Dvitva with actor Puneet Rajkumar. Pawan of Lucia and U-Turn fame is directing the film.

The talented actress also has a long schedule to be complete for the Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph thriller Ram and it will be shot in London. She has also commenced dubbing for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

With the above-mentioned projects, Trisha will be busy till March 2022. Her female-centric thrillers Raangi and Sugar with Simran are also likely to hit the screens soon.