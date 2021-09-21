Trisha: So good to have you back in the hub Sam

Recently, Samantha, Trisha, Keerthy, and Kalyani had a great time at a gettogether event arranged in Chennai. After a long time, Trisha met Samantha at the party and wrote: "So good to have you back in the hub Sam". Samantha and Trisha had acted in the Telugu and Tamil versions of 96 and Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya respectively.

After her marriage with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha rarely visits Chennai and she couldn't catch up with her friends Trisha, Keerthy, Kalyani, and others.

Now that Samantha is shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in Chennai and also getting more personal space, she partied with her close friends in the Kollywood film industry.

Samantha is now concentrating more on the film front and listening to several interesting stories. The actress is also likely to do a web series for Netflix.

Samantha's next release is Gunashekar's period fantasy film Shaakuntalam.