Trisha starts dubbing for 'Ponniyin Selvan'!

South Queen Trisha Krishnan has started dubbing for her portions in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan. In the film, Trisha plays a bold Chola Princess Kundhavai and for the first time, the actress will be seen speaking ancient Tamil.
Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film also has an ensemble of actors including Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, Sara Arjun, and Vikram Prabhu.
The makers have wrapped up the shoot last month and immediately started the dubbing work. Mani has also commenced the VFX works simultaneously.
Ravi Varman has cranked the camera for the film while AR Rahman is composing the music. The makers are planning to release the first part in the Summer Holidays of 2022.