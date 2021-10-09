Trisha starts dubbing for 'Ponniyin Selvan'!

South Queen Trisha Krishnan has started dubbing for her portions in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus film Ponniyin Selvan. In the film, Trisha plays a bold Chola Princess Kundhavai and for the first time, the actress will be seen speaking ancient Tamil.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film also has an ensemble of actors including Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, Sara Arjun, and Vikram Prabhu.