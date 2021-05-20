Trisha to sign new films only after the situation is better!

Trisha is enjoying her break during this lockdown by spending quality time with family and pets, working out rigorously, and catching up with new movies. Plenty of scripts are coming her way, but the actress is in no mood to sign any film till the pandemic situation is a little better and things are back to normal.

There is a buzz doing the rounds that she is likely to sign a new Telugu film with Telugu actor Balakrishna. Remember that they had earlier shared screen space in the 2015 film Lion. Reports say that Gopichand Malineni has approached Trisha to play Balakrishna's pair in the film.

Meanwhile, Trisha is looking forward to the release of her action thriller Raangi directed by Saravanan of Engeyum Eppothum fame, which carries good reports. The actress wants to see the response to Raangi and decide if she will do one more heroine-oriented film or sign a biggie in Telugu and another film in Malayalam!

Sources say that Lyca Productions, the producers of the film have initiated talks with a leading OTT platform and an official announcement will be out very soon on Raangi release.

Trisha also plays Chola Princess Kundhavai in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. She also has a thriller Sugar with Simran in the pipeline.