Trisha's 60th film 'Paramapatham Vilayattu' to skip the theatrical release

South Queen Trisha's 60th film Paramapatham Vilayattu is all set to be premiered on Disney + Hotstar and the makers have skipped the theatrical release.

Produced by 24hrs Productions and directed by Thirugnanam, Trisha plays a doctor, who unearths a medical crime.

The film has an ensemble of actors including Nanda Durairaj, Richard Rishi, Vela Ramamoorthy, and AL Azhagappan. The film was supposed to release last year but due to the lockdown and financial issues of the producer, they backed out at the last minute.