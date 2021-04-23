Trisha's 'Raangi' and Nayanthara's 'Netrikann' to skip theatrical release?

If sources in the industry are to be believed, South Queen Trisha's female-centric action thriller Raangi and Lady Superstar Nayanthara's mystery thriller Netrikann are likely to skip the theatrical release.

Yes, we hear that Disney + Hotstar and Amazon Prime are in talks to snap the direct digital release of Trisha's Raangi. Sources also tell us that Amazon Prime Video is in final negotiations with the Netrikann team to snap the direct digital rights.

Produced by Lyca Productions, AR Murugadoss has penned the core story of Raangi and Saravanan of Engeyum Eppothum fame is the director of the film.

Produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh ShivN's Rowdy Pictures, Milind Rau of Aval fame is the director of Netrikann, and Ajmal of Ko fame also plays a pivotal role in the film.

Due to the second wave of the COVID19, many films are planning to opt for a direct digital release.