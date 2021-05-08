Tristan Thompson legal team asks Sydney Chase to show texts to prove her cheating claim

Washington [US], May 8 (ANI): The legal team of American basketball player and the father of Khloe Kardashian's daughter - Tristan Thompson has asked Instagram model Sydney Chase to prove her cheating claim by showing the alleged salacious texts she had received from Tristan.



Tristan Thompson took legal action against the podcast on which Sydney Chase claimed she slept with the Boston Celtics player.

The 30-year-old basketball star who has reunited with Khloe Kardashian after the alleged Jordyn Wood cheating case; had his attorney, Marty Singer, fire off a cease and desist letter to Sydney Chase, who recently claimed she got a physical relationship with Tristan since he and Khloe reunited, TMZ reported.

In the letter, obtained by TMZ, Singer said Chase has been refusing to prove the existence of the alleged texts and it can only lead to one "inescapable conclusion... that they do not exist."

Tristan's legal team previously fired off a cease letter to Chase, claiming they never had a relationship and he never sent her any texts, and she initially denied receiving the threat.

Chase has since changed her tune, acknowledging she received the cease and desist after it was sent to another email address and now as per TMZ, Tristan's legal team says she "keeps changing the purported 'facts' to fit her story."

According to TMZ, Tristan's attorney also sent a cease and desist letter to Adam22, host of the 'No Jumper' podcast on which Chase initially made the cheating allegations.

Following this, the podcast show has already removed the portion of Chase's interview where she talked about the alleged fling.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that Tristan and his team are also suspicious of Chase's motives because she is reportedly been shipping a reality TV deal. (ANI)

