Trivia:Why Prabhu's name in 'Anjali' was named ‘Dennis Joseph’?

Dennis was working on his directorial venture Adharvam , when legendary Tamil director Mani Ratnam visited him. The reason? Mani Ratnam wanted Dennis to script his forthcoming venture, Anjali .

Scriptwriter and director Dennis Joseph, who passed away recently, has shared an amazing memory from the past, in his autobiography Nirakkoottukalillathe.

Dennis says he was shocked as Mani’s Nayakan was his favourite commercial movie script ever, after Sholay. Mani wanted Dennis to script Anjali, as he loved his script of New Delhi.

They decided to team up and had discussions almost every evening. But as fate would have it, Dennis had to write the script of No.20 Madras Mail, as director Joshiy wanted to start the project immediately.

Dennis told about the situation that he was in, to Mani Ratnam, who decided to script Anjali himself.

When Anjali released at the cinemas in 1990, Mani Ratnam called Dennis asking him to watch the movie in which he had left a “revenge” for him.

Dennis says he was pleasantly shocked to hear the name of Prabhu’s character, who was a ‘killer’.

Prabhu’s character was named ‘Dennis Joseph’.