Trolls attack 'Jagame Thandhiram', producer Sashikanth turns philosophical

Online trolls have been busy attacking Dhanush's recent release Jagame Thandhiram . Whenever you open any social media platform, one can see Tamil netizens trolling several logic loopholes in the film, especially the scene where Dhanush parks his car on the railway track.

Most of the critics trashed the film and the general audiences have also turned it down although Jagame Thandhiram is the most popular film on Netflix in India this week.

Now, posting the same car pic from the film, Jagame Thandhiram's producer Sashikanth tweeted: "Success is not Victory Failure is not DEFEAT KEEP MOVING :)".

Known for their critically acclaimed films, like Vikram Veda and the recent Mandela, Sashikanth's Y Not Studios is probably facing the heat from the critics and audiences after a long time.