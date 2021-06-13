'Trooping the Colour': Queen Elizabeth beams watching parading soldiers in her honour

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 95th birthday on Saturday (local time) by watching the 'Trooping the Colour parade' that took place at Windsor Castle.



According to Page Six, the Queen's 'official' birthday was marked with a 'mini' annual celebration due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. However, the Queen beamed as she watched the parading soldiers in her honour.

The Queen looked regal as always in a pastel blue dress teamed up with the special 'trooping colour' brooch and an exquisite matching hat.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team caught the Queen's attention when they flew overhead marking the sky red, white and blue.

This annual celebration marked the first 'Trooping the Color' event, the Queen attended since the passing of her husband, Prince Philip.

Page Six reported that, "the Queen asked a special someone to stand by her side for the festivities. This year it was Her Majesty's cousin, the Duke of Kent, who joined her on the dais."

Although the Queen's 95th birthday was on April 21, 'Trooping the Colour' always takes place in the early summer of the second weekend in June, because the weather is nicer then.

Trooping of the Color is a celebratory event that has taken place for over 260 years. Though the event was downscaled due to COVID-19, it is usually a grandiose event with over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, Page Six has learned from the royal family's website.

Prior to watching the parade at Windsor Castle, Her Majesty was joined by the Duchess of Cambridge- Kate Middleton, and the Duchess of Cornwall- Camilla Parker Bowles, at a charity lunch event on Friday. (ANI)

