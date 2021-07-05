'True Detective' star Stephen Dorff calls 'Black Widow' a 'bad video game'

Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): Stephen Dorff, the 'True Detective' actor recently took several swings at Hollywood in a candid interview, blasting the 2021 Oscars broadcast, likening feature film Black Widow to "a bad video game" and expressing embarrassment for the Marvel movie's star.



According to Deadline, during the interview, Dorff said, "I still hunt out the good sh*t because I don't want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I'm embarrassed for those people."

Talking about Johansson, he continued, "I'm embarrassed for Scarlett! I'm sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I'm embarrassed for her. I don't want to be in those movies. I really don't. I'll find that kid director that's gonna be the next Kubrick and I'll act for him instead."

The 'Backbeat star', who is starring in the mixed martial arts film 'Embattled', also castigated the Academy Awards.

Dorff said, "This year's Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I've ever seen. My business is becoming a big game show. You have actors that don't have a clue what they're doing. You have filmmakers that don't have a clue what they're doing. We're all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film - it's all one big clusterf*ck of content now."

'Black Widow', which will be opening in theaters this Friday, is the first Marvel entry to focus on Scarlett Johansson's title character (the actor has appeared in seven installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

As per Deadline, Dorff said he has no regrets over his career choices, including choosing to star in John Waters' 2000 comedy 'Cecil B. Demented' over "some sh*tty movie" that his agents recommended. (ANI)

