'True Lies' pilot moves off cycle at CBS

Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): One of just three new pilots CBS has requested for 2021, 'True Lies,' which was provided with a pilot order a month ago, is moving off-cycle to give producers more opportunity to create and film the pilot this summer.



According to Variety, the series is an adaptation of the 1994 film of a similar name featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton, Tia Carrere, Art Malik, Eliza Dushku, and Grant Heslov.

CBS has a total of nine pilots, two-thirds of which are holdovers from the past season, which was quickly knocked off course by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As announced by Variety, 'Burn Notice' creator Matt Nix is writing the 'Genuine Lies' pilot; he is also executive producing via Flying Glass of Milk Productions.

McG will direct the pilot and executive produce through Wonderland Sound and Vision. James Cameron, the director of the original film, will executive produce through Lightstorm Entertainment alongside Rae Sanchini. Executive producing are Mary Viola of Wonderland with Josh Levy of Flying Glass of Milk and Corey Marsh of Wonderland co-executive producing. 20th Television is the studio behind the series.

Variety unveiled that this version of 'True Lies' is a second undertaking at adapting the film into a TV series after Fox gave the venture a put pilot responsibility in 2017.

Rounding out CBS' trio of new pilot orders this season are parody projects from Sarah Cooper (a solitary cam project based on her book 'How to be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings') and Mark Gross (an untitled multi-cam project based on the life of expert bowler Tom Smallwood, who in the series is laid off from a GM factory assembly line and decides to provide for his family by bowling professionally. (ANI)

