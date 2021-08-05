Tuck Jagadish, Nani’s second direct-OTT release!

After denying the reports of OTT plans on multiple occasions, the makers of ‘Tuck Jagadish’ have finally relented to the pressure. The results of the recent releases in the theaters are not encouraging. Plus, the Andhra Pradesh government’s indecision about ticket prices has made the makers not wait further. The film is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

An official announcement in this regard is expected soon.

‘Tuck Jagadish’ will be the second direct-OTT release for hero Nani. Last year, Indraganti directed action thriller ‘V’ premiered on Amazon Prime. After the release of ‘V’, Nani promised his fans that his next outing would be a theatrical release.

Shiva Nirvana has directed ‘Tuck Jagadish’ which also features Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Shine Screens, Thaman has composed the music.

