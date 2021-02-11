Tuck Jagadish to begin promotions from V-Day

Nani and Ritu Varma starrer ‘Tuck Jagadish’ is commencing its promotions starting from this Valentine’s Day. Directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garipati and Harish Peddi, the film is scheduled for release in April.

Top music director Thaman is providing the music for a Nani starrer for the first time and the film’s first song “Inkosaari Inkosaari” will be out on 13th February, a day before V-Day.