Tuck Jagadish trailer to be out on Ugadi

Nani starrer ‘Tuck Jagadish’ has unveiled its line-up of promotions as the release date is nearing. After holding an event in Rajamundry recently, the team today met the press in Hyderabad to talk about the film at length. Nani, director Shiva Nirvana, music director Thaman and producers were present at the press meet.\The makers have announced that the film’s trailer will be released on April 13th on the eve of the Ugadi festival. The trailer launch event will be held in Vizag city.

Nani said when director Shiva Nirvana approached him to narrate the story he was not in a mood to green light this project. “I had done Ninnu Kori with him. Later, Shiva made ‘Majili’ with Chaitanya. My state of mind then was not to act into another romantic drama. So, when Shiva came to me, I was about to turn down this project. But after listening to his narration of the basic idea, I was flabbergasted and told him to begin this film immediately,” Nani said.

Nani also mentioned that he had never used to tuck his shirt into pants but after working in this film, he has now comfortably been maintaining the same look regularly.

Director Shiva Nirvana said the film is an emotional entertainer. “The last 25 minutes will immerse you into the emotional mood of the story,” he said. He also rubbished the rumors of the story is based on an old film named ‘Balaramakrishnulu’.

‘Tuck Jagadish’ has Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the female lead. The film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens. ‘Tuck Jagadish’ hits the screens on 23rd April.

