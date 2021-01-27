Tuck Jagadish vs Love Story: Clash to be averted!

After Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’ had announced its release date as April 16th, speculations about Nani being upset with Dil Raju are doing the rounds. Nani’s ‘Tuck Jagadish’ had already announced its release date as 16th April and the film’s rights distribution rights were snapped up by Lakshman Rao, who recently parted with Dil Raju and floated his own distribution company.

It is also said that Nani who is a close friend of Dil Raju reportedly got miffed with the developments.

However, it has already been decided that neither of the movies would clash with each other directly. Either ‘Love Story’ or Nani’s ‘Tuck Jagadish’ get postponed again.

In the next couple of months, nearly 25 Telugu films are going to be released. It has become a headache for producers and distributors to lock a release date. Due to the prolonged lockdown last year, all these movies are rushing to the theaters now.

