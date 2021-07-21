'Tughlaq Durbar', now to stream on Netflix and satellite premiere on Sun TV

Lalit Kumar, the producer of Vijay Sethupathi's political satire Tughlaq Durbar had initially planned to sell the film to Disney + Hoststar but now, he has locked a lucrative deal with Sun TV and Netflix.

Yes, the film will be premiering directly on Sun TV and Netflix on Vinayagar Chaturthi Day. As theater business is not going to kick off anytime soon, Lalit Kumar has opted for a direct digital release.