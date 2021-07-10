'Tujhse Hai Raabta' completes 700 episodes

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Television actors Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim are ecstatic, with their show "Tujhse Hai Raabta" completing 700 episodes. To celebrate the occasion, the cast and crew gathered on the sets of the show and had a cake-cutting ceremony.

Said Sehban: "I consider myself lucky today as we complete 700 episodes of 'Tujhse Hai Raabta'. I am thankful to the makers, the cast, the crew, the writers, and everyone else working on the show. We have worked hard together to enable us to achieve this milestone. Secondly, though I'm sure every team gives its best when it comes to any TV show but with this team, there's a 'Raabta' that we all have and that's out of the world. It is like we were meant to be together in a show and I thank God for it."