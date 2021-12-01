Tulsi Gabbard posts new workout video on social media

Gabbard took to Twitter to post a short video comprised of several clips in which she could be seen working out, while Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's rap verse from the song 'Face Off' played in the background. Her workout included pushups, kettlebell squats, rope skipping, among other exercises.Along with the video, she tweeted, "Putting in the work. Aloha! @TheRock #WednesdayMotivation #workout #Hawaii."The 40-year-old former Democratic candidate in the 2020 American elections often shares videos of her workout routine on social media. While on the campaign trail Gabbard, who is also an avid surfer had regularly posted on social media clips of her explosive workouts.Gabbard, who is also a former United States Army Reserve officer, served as the U.S. Representative for Hawaii's second congressional district from 2013 to 2021.Elected in the year 2012, she is the first Hindu member of Congress along with being the first Samoan-American voting member of Congress.Of late she has been vocal in her criticism of Democratic Party arguing that it is "disconnected from the American people and not listening to voters," as cited by local media. (ANI)