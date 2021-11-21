Turkey confirms 21,177 daily Covid-19 cases

Ankara, Nov 22 (IANS) Turkey has reported 21,177 new Covid-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 8,571,554, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 195 to 75,042, while 34,290 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 350,163 tests were conducted on Saturday, the Ministry said.