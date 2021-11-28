Turkey confirms 23,759 daily Covid-19 cases

Ankara, Nov 28 (IANS) Turkey has reported 23,759 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,724,400, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 192 to 76,233, while 25,103 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 358,274 tests were conducted on Friday, it said.