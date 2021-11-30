Turkey confirms 25,216 daily Covid-19 cases

Ankara, Dec 1 (IANS) Turkey has reported 25,216 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,795,588.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 207 to 76,842, while 24,498 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the Turkish Health Ministry on Tuesday.
A total of 359,420 tests were conducted on Monday, it added.
Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.
More than 56.26 million people have received their first dose of vaccine, while more than 50.45 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered more than 120.39 million doses, including the third booster jabs.
--IANS
int/khz/