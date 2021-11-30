Turkey confirms 25,216 daily Covid-19 cases

Ankara, Dec 1 (IANS) Turkey has reported 25,216 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,795,588.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 207 to 76,842, while 24,498 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the Turkish Health Ministry on Tuesday.

A total of 359,420 tests were conducted on Monday, it added.