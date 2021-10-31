Turkey reports 23,096 daily Covid-19 cases, tally tops 8 mn

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 203 to 70,410, while 28,632 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ankara, Oct 31 (IANS) Turkey on Saturday confirmed 23,096 new Covid-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,009,040, according to its Health Ministry.

A total of 344,163 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 55.37 million Turkish people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 48.61 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 116.21 million doses including the booster jabs.

