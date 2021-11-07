Turkey reports 25,304 daily Covid-19 cases

Ankara, Nov 8 (IANS) Turkey has confirmed 25,304 new Covid-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 8,231,679, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 200 to 72,127, while 28,852 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 347,783 tests were conducted over the past day, the Ministry said on Sunday.