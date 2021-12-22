Tushar Dalvi: Difficult times are sometimes a blessing in disguise

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actor Tushar Dalvi, who portrays the role of Sai Baba in 'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi', feels that hard times are sometimes a blessing in disguise.

Sharing his thoughts, Tushar says: "What seems to us as bitter trials are often blessings in disguise. I feel careful scrutiny of any situation will make one discover the hidden blessing. Also, positivity lies in the eyes of the beholder and if one continues to see situations in a positive light, life will become peaceful. Everything happens for one's own good."