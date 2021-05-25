Tusshar Kapoor completes 20 years in B'wood, talks of his 'dizzy roller coaster ride'

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor completed 20 years in Bollywood on Tuesday, his debut film "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai" had released in 2001 on this date.

Tusshar shared a few stills on Instagram from the sets of the Satish Kaushik directorial that also starred Kareena Kapoor, along with the film's poster and photos of the opening week's ticket that he has carefully preserved.