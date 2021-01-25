Tussle with the apartment neighbor? Vishnu Vishal clarifies...

Clarifying the issue, Vishnu wrote a detailed note on his Twitter page. "I rented an apartment in November. I was going to shoot among nearly. 300 crew every day. For the safety of my parents due to my exposure, I decided to stay away from home. I have a lot of work-related meetings since I'm producing FIR. I workout inside my apartment with gym equipment and go for walk on my terrace. Since the day I have come I'm being accused by an apartment owner on the first floor. They have misbehaved with my staff, me, and my guests who come to see me. It was my movie DOPS birthday. I had a small get-together in my apartment. I have been off alcohol for my workout and body. But yes alcohol was served to the guests at like has any party has alcohol served and I do not see anything wrong with it. Our privacy was invaded. I very politely spoke to the police. The owner had no answers and he left using an abusive word and just like any human being I had to respond to that and I used some words back. Police knew I was not wrong so they left. As always being in media and being a police officer's son it's easy to accuse me and easy for people to believe. I have been ridiculed for returning late from shoots, leaving early morning to shoots saying we make noises. I have been cornered for working out in my own apartment because it disturbs them. I did not give in or give up because I did not do anything that's illegal. But yesterday what was shown was totally to malign my image because I did not give in to their wrong demands. Even in the video, you can only see me angry after that apartment owner used an abusive word. I'm sure any normal human will not tolerate a bad word. Ask yourself, will you?? I hope the media and public always don't judge things without knowing both sides of the story. I normally don't like to give too much explanation but terming me a 'drunkard' and using the word 'koothadi' in the wrong way is a disgrace to my career and the movie industry. I will not keep quiet. I can share details and bring proof about the behavior of the apartment owner but he is my father's age and I do not want to bring any damage to him and his family. I have spoken to his son yesterday and we have agreed on certain things. Last but not least I decided long back to move away from this place I was just waiting for my movie shoot to get over. This is not my weakness but I do not have time to fight this unnecessary legal battle. I have a lot of work to do for my fans and well-wishers", tweeted Vishnu Vishal.

On the film front, Vishnu has FIR, Mohandas, and Indru Netru Naalai in the pipeline.







