TV actor Hitanshu Jinsi: Imparting tales of wisdom to viewers is a surreal feeling

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actor Hitanshu Jinsi, who plays Lord Jagannath in the show "Vighnaharta Ganesh" says it is enthralling to learn about mythological events and how they took place.

Last week, the series showcased the story of Bedi Walle Hanuman and its significance at the Jagannath Puri temple. Continuing the tales of Jagannath Puri, this week viewers will learn about the tradition of Rathyatra, how a devotee of Lord Jagannath learns an important lesson and what led to the auspicious day of Ganesha Vesha.