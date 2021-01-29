TV actor Kettan Singh recalls fanboy moment with Pankaj Tripathi

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Mimicry artiste and TV actor Kettan Singh, who was last seen in Apna News Aayega, recently met actor Pankaj Tripathi and he cannot stop gushing about the time he spent at the latter's residence. Kettan reveals the meeting happened thanks to his social media posts where he had shared videos of Tripathi.

"I was doing a few videos of Pankaj Tripathi. His fans were tagging him in those videos. Pankaj sir saw all those videos and liked them. We have a common friend in actor Paritosh Tripathi, who has also worked with Pankaj sir in the film 'Ludo'. So, Pankaj Sir invited us at his place and we had a great time and delicious food," Kettan tells IANS.

Kettan recalls the evening with childlike excitement in his voice: "It was a great evening with lots of laughter and good company. I also presented a few dialogues from 'Mirzapur' of Pankaj sir and it was appreciated by all. I love his work in 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', 'Mirzapur', 'Criminal Justice', and a film called 'Arjun Patiala' in which he has a guest role. He is superb in the film. What I like about him is there is no heroism or machoism in his personality yet he is so special. He makes everything super perfect with his acting and mannerisms. His aura is excellent, and I love the pure Hindi he speaks!"

Did Pankaj give him any tips? "He told me I'm not fully aware of the talent I possess and only time will tell. He asked me to be patient and persistent. Consistency and perseverance are the keys to success," shares Kettan.

--IANS

ym/vnc