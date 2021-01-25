TV actor Manish Verma goes on without cheat day for new show

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actor Manish Verma has been working hard on his physique for his role in the new TV show, Teri Meri Ek Jindri. To ensure he stays fit, he says he has no cheat day.

The Beyhadh 2 actor will be seen portraying a negative character, Gulshan, in the show.

"It took me two months to achieve the desired body shape. Being such a big foodie, it was extremely challenging for me. Also, I am from Delhi so, I like eating delicacies like chole bhature and momos," he said.