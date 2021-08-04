TV actor Zeeshan Khan 2nd contestant to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' house

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) The second contestant to enter the new season of 'Big Boss OTT' is TV actor Zeeshan Khan.

The news of Zeeshan entering the house was confirmed by the streaming portal Voot on Wednesday evening.

The actor has been a part of the serial "Kumkum Bhagya" and was recently in the spotlight after a video of him boarding a flight in a bathrobe went viral.