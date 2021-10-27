TV actress Kamya Panjabi joins Congress in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) The Congress got a fresh dose of glamour with well-known television actress Kamya Panjabi joining the party here on Wednesday.

Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap and other leaders like Charan Singh Sapra welcomed Panjabi to the party fold.

Shooting to popularity with her appearance in the reality show "Bigg Boss-7" (2013), Panjabi has been working in the entertainment industry for over two decades and had expressed a desire to join politics and serve the masses.