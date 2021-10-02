TV actress Leena Jumani talks about the decision that changed her life

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Popular television actress Leena Jumani has opened up on a decision she took which turned out to be life changing for her.

Leena, who started working at the Stock Market at a young age, recalls one phone call from Balaji Telefilms which changed her life.

Talking about the same, the actress recalled: "I was only 16 when I was offered an opportunity in the Gujarati Film industry. However, after my brief journey there, I started working at the Stock Market. I wanted to support my family as much as I could and I got a really good role at MCX, so I took it up. But my passion continued to be acting."