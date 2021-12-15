TV has been an integral part of my life: Jaydeep Ashra

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actor Jaydeep Ashra, who was last seen as an antagonist in the long running show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', is excited to make his OTT debut.

He says: "As an actor I always want to grow and look at the trend of digital space. I always wanted to explore the medium. And I'm really excited to finally make my debut on a digital platform. I'm doing a film which happens to be a crime thriller. And I'm playing a lawyer's role who is overlooking a lot of things in the events that are happening in the episodes. It's an interesting one."