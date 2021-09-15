TV show 'Qurbaan Hua' to go off air this week

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Television soap 'Qurbaan Hua' is going off air after airing its last episode on September 17.

The family drama show talks about a unique love story of two strikingly different personalities - 'Chahat' (played by Pratibha Ranta) and 'Neel' (played by Rajveer Singh).

Having entertained viewers for nearly one and a half year, the show is now all set to bid adieu to fans on September 17 after the much-anticipated reunion of Chahat and Neel.