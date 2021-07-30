TV soap 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' to go off air on July 31

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Popular television soap "Tujhse Hai Raabta", which has been running for almost three years, has come to and end.

The romantic drama will go off air after airing its last episode on July 31.

Turning emotional, lead actress Reem Shaikh said: "I could not control my tears when I got to know that the journey with 'Tujhse Hai Raabta' is all set to come to an end. The show's immense success has added a lot to my career. My journey with Kalyani (her character in the show) has been beautifully captured in these three years and I've met the most amazing sets of people, right from my best friend Sehban to Poorva di, Rajat, Shagun, Milind uncle and Savita Tai."