TV star Aditya Redij on what drew him to role in 'Bawara Dil'

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Television actor Aditya Redij says his role of Shiva in the upcoming show Bawara Dil, drew him because it adds a wow factor to the script.

"It's purely and solely Shiva's character that added that wow factor for me to the script, and I agreed to be a part of the show. I know that I am going to love and enjoy every bit of playing Shiva," Aditya, who was last seen on screen in the 2017 show Porus, told IANS.