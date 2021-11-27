TV star Akshit Sukhija interested in doing reality shows

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor Akshit Sukhija, known for playing the protagonist in television shows like 'Lakshmi Ghar Aayi', now wants to explore reality television shows and digital space.

He says: "I really want to explore myself as an actor and apart from TV shows these days OTT is getting all the attention and it's a perfect platform for actors to entertain the audience and get their attention with a huge recognition. But as I started with TV, it will also remain in my priorities."