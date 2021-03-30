TV star Akshita Mudgal: I try to be active on social media for fans

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actress Akshita Mudgal, who is part of the show "Ishk Par Zor Nahi", notes how the television industry has no set timings, and how one can be called in to work any time of the day. However, the actress adds that it has become important for TV stars to find time for social media.

"Our industry is such that there is no schedule of work. You can be called at any time. A 12-hour shift can go to 13 to 14 hours, if there is an emergency, you cannot help it," she told IANS.

She adds, "Our industry is like that. It's not demanding (regularly) but some schedules are tough and some are easy."

However, the actress adds that you need to find time for social media.

"You need to stay active on social media. If you are an influencer, celebrity, actor who has fans, your fans want to see you," she says.

Akshita adds that fans are very keen to know what their favourite actors do in their personal time.

"When the audience is following an actor, they like to see their on screen character as well as how they are in real life. Fans want to know that. It's important for them to see you on social media. They want to see you and know what you are doing in your personal life," she says.

She adds: "I try to be active on social media for my fans as it is important for me to tell them about my work as well."

--IANS

anj/vnc