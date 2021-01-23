TV star Pooja Banerjee happy that the trend of music videos is back

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) TV star Pooja Banerjee, who recently shot for a music video titled Hum, feels it is a great thing that music videos are back in vogue.

"I feel it is really nice that again the trend of music videos is coming back. In the 90's, we as kids, used to listen to music videos. There was an era of Indie pop music. If you noticed most of the music videos of that era have TV actors featured whether it was Drashti Dhami and so many other people. Now it is like vice versa, they are already TV actors and are now doing music videos," Pooja, who has been part of popular TV shows such as Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, told IANS.