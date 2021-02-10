TV star Rohan Gandotra to essay pivotal role in series '1962 : The War In The Hills'

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) TV star Rohan Gandotra plays a soldier in Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming web series 1962: The War In The Hills, which stars Abhay Deol and Sumeet Vyas, and is based on the 1962 Indo-China war.

Rohan, who became a familiar face playing Parth Bhanushali in the TV series in Dil Se Dil Tak, says about his new role: "The story is about the Indo China war of 1962. There were 125 men of the Kumaon regiment who fought against 3000 Chinese soldiers. The story is about the bravery of these 125 men."