TV star Sara Khan to star in satirical comedy film

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Sara Khan will soon be seen in satirical comedy titled Camp Decent. The film will try showcasing how society often looks at working women as well as talk about adult content on OTT.

The film also features Brijendra Kala and Rajpal Yadav, and is directed by Sandeep Kumar Rana. The story follows a filmmaker named Kumar, who does not respect women and eventually learns his lesson.