TV star Saurabh Kaushik on dad's tip that worked for him

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Television actor Saurabh Kaushik, who is seen in the show Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, believes that actors must learn to tackle the ups and downs faced in their career as it only pushes them to make wise decisions.

He recalls the piece of advice given by his father, while talking to IANS: "If anything happens positive that is because of you, and (if anything happens negative it) is also because of you. So, you cannot blame anyone else. You have to tackle ups and downs on your own, so choose wisely whatever you're choosing."